TPD: Woman leaves scene of accident after knocking over utility pole

TOLEDO (WTOL) - An electric wire was snapped and a pole was knocked over after an accident in central Toledo on Saturday afternoon.
Toledo Police say a woman was driving on Nebraska Ave. near Miller when she lost control of her van and hit the pole.
According to police, she then took off on foot down Miller.
An acquaintance of the woman was following behind at the time and stopped.
There were no other injuries but the condition of the woman who left the scene is unknown.
Toledo Edison crews were on scene to clean up the mess.
