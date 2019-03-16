TOLEDO (WTOL) - Our four leaf clovers will have snowflakes falling on them Sunday with light St. Patrick's Day snow showers likely. Accumulations are expected to be under an inch and largely just on grass or elevated surfaces (decks, parked cars, roofs, etc). Overall the weather this week will be quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. From a cool start early in the week with highs in the 40's a warm-up will be likely by next weekend with highs back into the 50's.