St. Paddy’s Day Celebration underway in Downtown Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Around 1,500 people gathered on a soggy Friday night to participate in the Shamrockin' Shuffle to kick off St. Patrick's Day weekend.
A large tent will be open on Huron Street right next to The Blarney downtown for people to listen to music and celebrate.
"We've teamed up with the firefighter charities years ago, and they've been a great partner of ours and so we couldn't do it without their help," Ed Beczynski, owner of The Blarney said.
Beczynski said last year they raised around $10,000 and they’re hoping to do the same in 2019.
