New program gets shelter dogs out on the town

LUCAS COUNTY (WTOL) - Every day, dozens of dogs find a temporary home at Lucas County Canine Care and Control.
The shelter is working to get those pups out of the kennels regularly with a new program called "Dog on The Town." It allows qualified volunteers to take shelter dogs on field trips.
“It’s just a little break from the shelter. Go to a park, go to a dog-friendly local business,” explained Laura Simmons-Wark from Lucas County Canine Care and Control.
LC4 generally has about 140 dogs in the building. Right now there are between 60 and 70 up for adoption. The longest stay at the shelter has been there since the beginning of November.
The ultimate goal is finding forever homes for the dogs and the field trips help make lasting matches.
“We learn so much information about the dogs. How they are in the car, meeting new people, on walks at the park and that just helps with finding a forever home for them,” said Simmons-Wark.
The volunteers wear backpacks, encouraging people they encounter to ask about the dog and they even have business cards.
“So if you’re like, ‘wow! I really love this dog! Where is this at? How can I learn more?’ They can give you a card and you can come down to the shelter and meet the dog,” said Simmons-Wark.
The program has already led to a few adoptions.
If you can’t adopt, but you want to help, the shelter is always looking for volunteers to get these dogs out on the town. You can fill out an application here.
“Getting them out for just a few hours, that really makes a huge difference and they think it’s the best day ever,” said Simmons-Wark.
