Lawyer: US Navy veteran held in Iran sentenced to 10 years

Michael White, the first American known to be detained since President Trump took office, was convicted on charges that included insulting Iran’s supreme leader.

March 16, 2019

Author: Associated Press | Published: 1:17 PM EDT March 16, 2019 | Updated: 1:17 PM EDT March 16, 2019

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A Washington-based lawyer says a U.S. Navy veteran held in Iran, the first American known to be detained since President Donald Trump took office, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Mark Zaid told The Associated Press on Saturday that Michael White was convicted on charges of insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private information.

Zaid says he learned of the sentence from the State Department, which in turn learned of it from the Swiss government, which looks over American interests in Iran.

Iranian state media have not reported the sentence, first reported by The New York Times.

White, of Imperial Beach, California, went to Iran to see a girlfriend he met online and had booked a July 27 flight back home. He never returned.

