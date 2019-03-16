‘It was worth it’ | Teens fired for ‘abandoning their duties’ to take selfies with actor, restaurant says

“This weekend we had the pleasure of hosting O’Shea Jackson Jr. at the Salt Lick. Unfortunately, two of our employees repeatedly left their stations in an effort to take pictures with Mr. Jackson. After multiple warnings, the two employees abandoned their posts, were disrespectful toward fellow staff members, and neglected their duties to secure a picture. We take great pride in our Hill Country friendliness and strive to provide the best experience possible for every one of our guests. This requires the entire staff to work together and complete their assigned responsibilities on every shift.”