‘Historic flooding’ wreaking havoc on Nebraska

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have been working with local officials and Nebraska Game and Parks officers on water rescues throughout Friday night into Saturday morning, the state says. State patrol has also deployed two lightly armored vehicles to help with rescues in north-central and northeast Nebraska. These types of vehicles can reach places normal rescue vehicles can't. The state says troopers are also being moved around from less affected areas to the more affected areas; additional troopers have also been called in from required days off to help.