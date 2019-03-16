Fourth year medical students celebrate ‘Match Day’

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Friday served as a very important day for local medical students and it all boiled downed to opening just one single envelope.
It was Match Day for fourth year medical students. This means they learned where they will carry out their residencies.
Students spent months interviewing at hospitals and universities across the nation. Then, they rank their top choices, while medical institutions rank their top studnet choices.
A computer algorithm then matches students and institutions.
“I’m from Toledo, born and raised here so I’m actually hoping to stay here and go to UTMC to continue my education there so that’s what I’m hoping to see in my envelope," said Christian Siebenaler, a future medical student.
This year’s match class had over 150 students.
