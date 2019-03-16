Chain-reaction crash leaves one dead in Wood Co.

BOWLING GREEN (WTOL) - One man is dead following a five-vehicle crash on I-75 Friday night.
This happened near mile post 183, in the Township of Center, around 11 p.m.
All five vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash. They were all traveling south on I-75.
Jason R. Morris, 43, of Morrow, ran off the left side of the road, where his car hit the median cable barrier. His car came to rest on the shoulder.
Morris got out of the car to check the damage. While he was out there, he was hit by another vehicle. Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.
Julia T. Morris, 43, of Morrow and her son were passengers in Morris’s car. They were both transported by EMS to the Wood County Hospital with minor injuries.
Others involved in the crash were Katelyn Anne Murphy, 25, of Metamora, Michigan, Joshua Lee Esterline, 26, of Adrian, Michigan, Mykia Davis, 23, of Muncie Indiana and Richard Paul Adams, 47, of Dola.
They all sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Jasmine Fay Taylor, 20, of Muncie was a passenger in Davis’s car. She also sustained non-life threatening injuries.
All individuals involved in this crash were wearing their seat belts. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Bowling Green Police Department, Bowling Green Fire & EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Wright’s Towing, BG Towing and VJ’s Towing.
This crash and its chain of events remain under investigation.
No citations have been issued at this time.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.