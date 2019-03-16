Bowling Green intersection to temporarily close March 18

“It kind of came with the perfect timing of where the crew was in relation to BGSU Spring Break. With the students gone, the traffic volume is, we’re anticipating decreasing dramatically next week anyways, and it was really kind of: What’s best for everybody? Do we do a partial closure for three weeks where there’s going to be major backups in each direction while a flagger can get people around? Or, do we make the decision of doing a hard closure for 5 days? Which is significant, but it allows the contractor to get the work done three times faster," Assistant Municipal Administrator for the City of Bowling Green, Joe Fawcett, explained.