Bowling Green intersection to temporarily close March 18

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) – If you drive through Bowling Green, you may be heading toward an inconvenience starting up first thing Monday morning.
The downtown Bowling Green utility project has been working the way up Main Street and drivers in that area are no stranger to dodging heavy equipment along the roadway.
Starting Monday, March 18 at 7 a.m., the single largest intersection in BG, Main and Wooster, will be closed to traffic through at least Friday. Depending on what crews find down there and the weather above, the closure*could last into the weekend.
The city says it’s advantageous to get the work done quickly, and while a lot of the many area businesses are happy about the closure, some appreciate the speedy pace. That includes Tim Book, the manager at Cycle Works.
“It will impact us for a little while, but not too long. They seem to be working pretty quickly on the project," Book said.
The gas line replacement is complete.
This closure is for the water and sewer lines that run parallel in both directions and cross in the intersection.
Once the utility work is done later this Spring, repaving and finish work will be completed over the Summer.
This plan has been in the works for quite some time, but contractors were playing it by ear to see exactly where they’d be at this point. Fortunately, timing worked out well.
“It kind of came with the perfect timing of where the crew was in relation to BGSU Spring Break. With the students gone, the traffic volume is, we’re anticipating decreasing dramatically next week anyways, and it was really kind of: What’s best for everybody? Do we do a partial closure for three weeks where there’s going to be major backups in each direction while a flagger can get people around? Or, do we make the decision of doing a hard closure for 5 days? Which is significant, but it allows the contractor to get the work done three times faster," Assistant Municipal Administrator for the City of Bowling Green, Joe Fawcett, explained.
The city will be putting up message boards to help direct truck traffic.
To detour: Use the outer loop of the city. If you’re coming in from the north, follow the signs that take you down Poe Road.
Drivers coming in from the south, will want to follow the signs from Napoleon Road.
Local traffic is easier. Just stay on the grid using alternate roads like Church Street by City Hall.
