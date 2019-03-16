UPDATE: U of M says there is no active threat to community after active shooter alert issued

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The University of Michigan issued an emergency alert on Saturday afternoon for an active shooter.
The Division of Public Safety and Security at the University of Michigan sent out an alert at 4:41 p.m. warning of a possible active shooter in Mason Hall.
At 5:36 p.m. the University sent out an alert that there does not appear to be an active threat.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff also tweeted that “reports of shots fired on campus are unfounded at this time.”
Mason Hall is on State St.
A vigil for the New Zealand mosque shooting victims was happening at the same time nearby.
Police have set up a command center.
The initial alert reminded those on campus to Run, hide, fight.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.