Workers share their experience with racism at Maumee UPS Distribution Center

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Nineteen workers at the UPS Distribution Center in Maumee have filed a lawsuit claiming racism and a hostile work environment.
WTOL is the only local TV station to speak with seven of the UPS workers there.
They have all been there for more then two decades. Some barely even knew each other before the lawsuit, but they are tied together by their experiences.
They say they want to leave a positive work environment for the next generation of employees.
"It's uncomfortable to really work there now because I can't have any faith in my co-workers, my managers, even in my union right now," Perry Loggins, who has been with the company for 23 years said.
"I fell like I have to look over my shoulders every single day because I don't have any protection," Pamela Camper who has been with the company for 30 years said.
For Camper, there's one experience she remembers vividly.
“I’ve witnessed a female white package car driver that didn’t want to deliver a package because she stated it was in n*****ville,” she said.
According to the lawsuit this woman was fired, only to be re-hired again to the same job.
“A semi driver upon arriving back at the UPS facility called a security guard a n***** b**** and five of us or more filed a grievance on the driver,” Dewayne Spears said.
According to the lawsuit, a driver was fired and then re-hired after using similar language. Paula Bennett has been part-time for 20 years. She’s applied for full-time jobs, but instead has shorter shifts.
“Two hours a day,” Bennett said.
Anthony Lino said he found two nooses hanging above his work space and racist graffiti in the bathroom, but this is a job he needs.
“I was just in awe. Shocked you know, for a moment, and then it was more ‘here it is’ this is what I’ve been complaining about, telling people about in this hub. Here it is right above my work station right now, a noose,” Lino said. “Where am I going to go now? I’ve got 10, 15 years in now, I’ve got a family, I’ve got a house, I’ve got bills. Where am I going to go?”
Many of these employees realize they'll be retiring soon, so they say this lawsuit is about change for the next generation.
“I would like to see them treat their black employees like human beings,” Lino said.
