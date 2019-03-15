Whoopi Goldberg cheered on her return to ‘The View’

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018 file photo, Whoopi Goldberg attends the world premiere of "Nobody's Fool" in New York. Goldberg received a standing ovation from the audience and hugs from her castmates as she returned to “The View.” She surprised everyone as she appeared on the ABC program Thursday, less than a week after she said in a video that she nearly died of pneumonia. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)