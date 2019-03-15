TPS supplies school nurses with both EpiPen’s and Narcan

TOLEDO (WTOL) - It’s a question we all be should asking our school administrators; if there was a medical emergency, how would they respond?
"Many of the first times someone has an anaphylactic reaction, which is the severe reaction to an allergen, the first time may be at school,” said Ann Cipriani, Health Coordinator at Toledo Public Schools.
If you think the only problems school nurses see on a daily basis are headaches and fevers, you’re wrong. Toledo Public Schools supplies their nurses with EpiPen’s, because not every child knows what they’re allergic to.
“We probably use and EpiPen on usually students, but occasionally staff, several times a year that have not been previously diagnosed,” said Cipriani.
Some parents said their child’s EpiPen costs around $400. And while the district encourages students who are aware of their allergy to have an EpiPen, they still feel it’s important to be prepared.
Another immediate life saving device they give to their certain members of their staff, Narcan.
TPS leaders said they have never had to use it on students, but have had to use it on visitors or people they find in the parking lot.
Even though Narcan and EpiPen’s are used for different types of medical emergencies, both devices can save people within a matter of seconds.
“We feel as a district that it’s really important to have both the narcan and the EpiPen’s available. Both are lifesaving medications that sometimes by the time EMS would arrive it could be too late for either one,” said Cipriani.
