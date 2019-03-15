Third teenager arrested in connection with murder of 16-year-old

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A third teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in east Toledo on Monday.
Police say the 15-year-old teenager was charged with inciting riot and possessing weapons under disability.
Two 17-year-olds were also arrested Tuesday and charged with felonious assault in connection with Alexia Carey’s death.
Police say Carey was shot in the chest on Nevada Street and later died at the hospital.
Police believe the fight stemmed from an argument between two groups on social media that turned physical, and ultimately deadly.
