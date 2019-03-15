Pipe tomahawk given by Washington in 1792 returned to tribe

This photo March 15, 2019, photo provided by Seneca-Iroquois National Museum in New York shows a long-missing peace pipe tomahawk President George Washington gave to Seneca Indian leader Cornplanter in the late 18th century that has been returned to the tribe in western New York. An anonymous collector returned the artifact to the museum and officials there decided to give it back to the Senecas. (Philip J. Pantano/Seneca-Iroquois National Museum via AP) (Philip J. Pantano)