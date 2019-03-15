OSHP shows how important it is to move over with scary picture of a police cruiser vs. semi crash

(WTOL) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to move over or slow down when they see police or any other public safety vehicles with lights activated on the side of the road.
Not only is it the law, it prevents crashes like these from happening:
OSHP says one of their troopers was hit by a semi along I-77 near Marietta during a traffic stop.
The trooper was flown by air ambulance to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with non-life threatening injuries, while two others involved were taken to a local hospital.
This could have easily been a fatal crash.
Make sure to follow the law - “Ohio law requires drivers to move over or slow down and proceed with caution when approaching stationary public safety vehicles with lights activated” - to make sure everyone gets to go home to their families when their shift is over.
