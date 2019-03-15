NFL suspends Browns’ Kareem Hunt 8 games for ‘altercations’

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Los Angeles. The Cleveland Browns have signed Kareem Hunt, the running back cut by Kansas City in November after a video showed him pushing and kicking a woman the previous February. Cleveland general manager John Dorsey, who drafted Hunt while working for Kansas City, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, said the Browns "fully understand and respect the complexity of questions and issues in signing a player with Kareem's history and do not condone his actions." (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File) (Kelvin Kuo)