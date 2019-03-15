New website helps addicts find real-time treatment

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Two groups are coming together to help support people battling addiction in Toledo.
The Mercy Health Foundation is working with Crosswave Health, the technology company behind the website Find Local Treatment, to provide the first real-time treatment finder offered in Ohio.
The groups say this is life-saving technology.
“They can just go to that website and find trusted treatment facilities based on location, their insurance and the type of substance abuse,” says Salar Shahzad, Addiction Advocate Mercy St. Charles Hospital.
The website works to find quality treatment that works for your needs by asking where you live, what your “substance of choice” is and what kind of insurance you have.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.