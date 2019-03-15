Learn how to protect yourself against hate, discrimination at the workplace in Ohio

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Within the past year, there have been reports of hate and discrimination taking place at work in northwest Ohio.
If you or someone you know is experiencing discrimination in the workplace because of race, sex, age, sexual orientation, it’s important to know what to do, to stay protected under Ohio Law.
The first thing to do is to contact the human resource department. If there is no further action that takes after, a discrimination claim can be filed with the federal or state administrative agency.
You can learn step by step on how to file a discrimination claim here.
The nearest Ohio Civil Rights Commission Office to file a claim is at the One Government Center located downtown. You can contact them by phone at (419) 245-2900 , TTY: (419) 245-2900 and fax at (419) 245-2668.
You can also file a claim with nearest Equal Employment Opportunity Commission office. You can find the closest office to your location here.
