Happy Pi Day!

DOWNTOWN TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thursday, Pi Day was celebrated all over town including at the Imagination Station.
March 14 has been named is PI day because the date is the same as the number 3.14.
The scientists at Imagination Station used the day as a reason to celebrate.
They sent Schmuckers Restaurant apple pies to about 150 of their closest friends around town, including to their friends at The Collaboration who are in the process of helping them expand to build a high definition theater.
“The pie from Schmuckers was excellent. Really a treat, you know, didn’t expect that so, Imagination Station, that crew is a great friend to us. We’ve been working a lot with them lately, so it’s always a treat to have them over," Ray Micham, Architect and Principle at The Collaboration, Inc. said.
There’s still a way for anyone who forgot about the holiday, to join in on the festivities.
Through midnight Thursday, a donation to the Imagination Station could get you another kind of pie; a free pizza.
“Today only, if you make a gift to the science center honoring pi, of $31.41 or more, you will be eligible for a free coupon to get a medium sized pizza from Marco’s. So, we’ll be mailing them out for everybody that makes a donation today in support and saying thank you, and Marco’s was really great in donating the pizzas for our promotion," Director of the Imagination Station, Lori Hauser said.
You can find out how to get yours here or the Imagination Station Facebook page.
