First Alert Forecast: Brisk, gusty morning breeze

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Mostly cloudy skies this morning with temperatures falling back through the 40s. Winds will be strong and gusty with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected.
Thicker clouds through midday with likely chances of rain showers developing into the afternoon. Temperatures will likely turn cooler into the afternoon falling back into the low 40s.
A few showers taper off this evening.
It will be mostly cloudy this weekend with highs in the low 40s. A chance of a few isolated showers will be possible on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.