Fatal car crashes spike in Hancock County, raises concern

HANCOCK COUNTY (WTOL) - Law enforcement in Hancock County are concerned as vehicle deaths in the county have spiked significantly.
A total of four people have died this week in two separate vehicle accidents.
One, a pedestrian who was struck, and three others were killed in a head on accident near McComb.
To date, there have been six fatal accidents leading to nine total deaths.
That is up from just one death in Hancock County this time last year and the total vehicle fatalities last year was 11.
The Ohio Highway Patrol wants to, once again, remind drivers to try to drive safely.
Sergeant Conely with OHP said the accidents this year were caused by excessive speeds, cars going left of center, and distracted driving.
He also said that statewide, Highway patrol has been more aggressive in pulling over distracted drivers since the state increased the fine for distracted driving by $100.
“So, we’re hoping by utilizing that and educating the public about all of these distractors, not just cellphones. It can be people in the car, eating sandwiches, attending to kids in the back seat. All of those are causes and factors that take your eyes off the road,” Said Sgt. Conley.
Highway Patrol says that four of the nine people killed this year in those Hancock County traffic accidents were not wearing their seat belt.
