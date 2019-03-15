Cherry Street Mission trying to fix roof after intense wind damage

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The Cherry Street Mission is still looking for a solution to fix their roof. The recent intense winds peeled away a portion of the roof, resulting in more than $500,000 worth of damage.
“I am standing right next to a puddle, and underneath this puddle is the cafe where people come and eat meals three times a day and spend all day outside of the weather and inside with us where it’s safe,” said Nikki Morey, as she described the current conditions at Cherry Street.
Right now programming is not being alerted and leaders say they do not plan on closing. But Thursday’s rain could put them at an even bigger risk.
“We’ve never had something this big happen to us before but its to be expected it’s an older building and we are in the process of re-doing things and upgrading equipment” said Morrey.
Officials are still waiting to hear back from their insurance to what repairs will be covered.
The Cherry Street Mission is accepting public donations for this project. You can donate here.
