Wind advisory in affect for our area until evening

(WTOL) - A wind advisory has been issued for multiple counties in our area until tonight due to possible wind gusts of up to 45 to 50 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 30 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected.
The advisory is in affect for the following counties:
- Lucas
- Wood
- Ottawa
- Sandusky
- Erie
- Hancock
- Seneca
- Huron
- Wyandot
- Hillsdale
- Williams
- Fulton
- Defiance
- Henry
- Paulding
- Putnam
- Van Wert
The National Weather Service says strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and power lines. Scattered power outages are expected and unsecured outdoor objects will be blown around.
The wind can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, and can cause minor property damage without extra precautions.
The National Weather Service also says there is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening for northwest Ohio.
The NWS says the storms could pose a threat of damaging straight line winds or a brief tornado as main threats.
