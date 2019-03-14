Troopers apprehend $433,792 worth of drugs and loaded handgun in Clinton Co.

CLINTON COUNTY - A Texas man was arrested on Monday and is facing felony drug charges after police searched his car in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
When the troopers searched the car they found a loaded firearm and $433,792 worth of illegal drugs, which corresponded to 5 grams of marijuana and 11 pounds of cocaine, a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Terrence Sample, 26, was pulled over by police while driving on I-71. During his interaction with the police, officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana, which gave them probable cause to search the car, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
If convicted, Sample can face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.