Toledoans use Democracy Day platform to talk with local politicians

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Dozens of Toledoans spoke about what they would like to have changed in Toledo government and how they think elected officials can help.
There was no shortage of topics or discussion at this year’s Democracy Day.
Toledo City Council Chambers are normally quiet as people listen to what their elected officials have to say. On Wednesday, it was the opposite.
"We welcome people to come and talk about whatever issue they think is important right now," Councilperson Nick Komives, who chaired the event, said.
From City Parks, to Lake Erie and the Lake Erie Bill of Rights, to Healthcare and the power of corporations and Super PAC money in politics, it was all discussed.
"The whole influence of money in politics underscores every other policy and issue. It is a stumbling block for every issue we want to make a difference on," Hilary Tore said.
Part of the discussion also became criticism of City Council itself, in particular the council members that weren’t there. Councilman Komives expected six out of the 12 council members to attend plus the mayor.
“Half of the city council isn’t here, There is one day out of the year we ask them to listen to us, and they can’t all be here,” Tristan Guyette said.
Since the turnout last year was so large, people were asked to keep testimony to three minutes, so one man took his time to protest that change, by reading his testimony backwards.
“I consider this an absurd bass-ackwards way of doing democracy,” Dan Rutt said.
Rutt, like many others submitted their full testimony for council to look at and see if it’s an issue they want to take up in the next year.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.