Toledo Public Schools is trying to increase state testing attendance

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Public School officials are asking the area’s 23,000 students to get ready for state testing.
In 2018, 800 students didn’t show up to take their tests. This meant they all scored zeros, which dragged the schools’ grade down.
“If we can get all those 800 students to show up for their test and do their absolute best, we can improve a letter grade on our overall grade card,” said TPS executive transformation leader of curriculum, Jim Gault.
Last year’s grade put Northwest Ohio’s largest school district is in academic distress. And this year, when the state releases the test results this fall, TPS will either be off the hook or go into the final year of the program.
"If the district does not improve the overall grade there, at that point, then you could be looking at state takeover," said Gault.
All of Ohio’s major urban cities, which rank high in poverty and homelessness, join Toledo on the academic watch list.
TPS said they have been improving their performance in the last four years by raising its graduation rate from 63 to 79 percent, and 53 to 80 percent among African American students.
"There are school districts across the country that would go crazy for those results. We've shown a lot of improvement. That being said, that's how we're held accountable so you can't just turn a blind eye and walk away. So, you have to embrace what the assessments are. You have to encourage your kids," said Gault.
TPS is now trying to increase test attendance with the community’s help.
Toledo Fire and Rescue and other community members sent students an supportive message.
"You know, a lot of people see us serving by just responding. Well, we also have another responsibility to the community and that's community service beyond just 911 response," said Toledo Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Byrd.
The district also encouraged business owners to post a message on their marquees, and anyone can post videos of support aimed at TPS students using the #TPSproud and #TPStestingweek hashtags.
Testing goes from March 25, to March,29 and April, 23 to April, 29.
