5 things to know about grounding of Boeing 737 MAX planes

An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane sits at a boarding gate at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York. The Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian airliner that killed 157 people, a reversal for the U.S. after federal aviation regulators had maintained it had no data to show the jets are unsafe. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II)