Multiple businesses offering $3.14 deals for Pi Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - National Pi day is upon us and a lot of fast food chains, restaurants and other businesses are offering great deals on pizza and pies to celebrate March, 14.
Check out where you can get these deals:
- 7-Eleven: If you download their app you can order a whole pie for $3.14, and if you get a slice in-store it’s only 50 cents if you check out using the app.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: They are offering $3.14 mini one-topping pizzas.
- Hungry Howie’s: The participating stores are offering a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 when you get any Howie Bread at menu price with the promo code 19PI. But pay attention: the stores are only accepting carry out orders.
- Boston Market: If you buy a pot pie and a drink, you get a free pot pie using this coupon.
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: If you get a chicken pot pie starting at $8.49, you get another free one to take home and bake.
- Blaze Pizza: Those who downloaded the app before Thursday were able to get a $3.14 pizza reward.
