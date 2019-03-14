Maumee UPS Distribution Center faces lawsuit, accused of allowing hate in workplace

MAUMEE (WTOL) - Nineteen past and present UPS workers are suing the company, after they say management out of its Maumee, Ohio Distribution Center created a hostile work environment by displaying a pattern of racial discrimination.
The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in the Lucas Co. Court, and claims that managers and supervisors “tolerated, promoted and purposefully promoted and encouraged a culture of racism.”
Workers say that supervisors tolerated and ignored known racist comments and conduct such as hanging nooses above the workstation of an African-American employee, posing a large stuffed monkey in a UPS uniform at the top of a ladder near working African-American employees, writing a racial slur on the bathroom wall and posting racist pictures on social media.
They are also accused of using derogatory terms and racial slurs in reference to a minority community and making comments about attending a Ku Klux Klan meeting, buying more nooses and “hanging them high.”
The lawsuit claims that management did nothing about the alleged discrimination. Workers say supervisors fabricated discipline and rejected efforts to pursue job advancement if workers complained or joined in efforts to oppose the discriminatory practices or conduct.
Lawyers are asking that each worker is awarded at least $25,000 in damages.
This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.
