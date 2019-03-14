Man held in custody after driving through NASA’s gate in Sandusky

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Strasburg man is in custody after driving his vehicle through the main gate of the NASA Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio.
51-year-old Terry Harold Gritzan is currently at an area hospital under the watch of Erie County Sheriff’s Deputies.
According to Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth, deputies were following a suspicious vehicle driven by Gritzan at 3300 Tiffin Avenue, that then turned into a vehicle pursuit.
Deputies chased Gritzan as he drove his vehicle into the main gate of the NASA facility.
His vehicle was stopped by the barrier. The sheriff then says Gritzan ran into the NASA compound, where an FBI special agent caught him.
Gritzan is now in custody.
At this time it’s not clear if Gritzan knew where he was going when he drove into the NASA barrier.
