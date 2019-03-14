Jussie Smollett may enter plea Thursday

After a judge is assigned, ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett is likely to enter a plea for allegedly lying about a racist and homophobic assault.

Jussie Smollett may enter plea Thursday
In this May 14, 2018, file photo, Jussie Smollett attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation after party at Wollman Rink in Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
March 14, 2019 at 4:54 AM EST - Updated March 14 at 4:54 AM

Author: Associated Press

Published: 4:36 AM EDT March 14, 2019

Updated: 4:36 AM EDT March 14, 2019

CHICAGO — A judge is expected to be assigned to Jussie Smollett's disorderly conduct case when the "Empire" actor returns to court Thursday.

That judge will then likely ask Smollett to enter a plea.

Smollett is accused of lying to police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two men on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago.

RELATED: Judge allows cameras at next Jussie Smollett court hearing

RELATED: Jussie Smollett's attorney says indictment is 'vindictive'

The actor appeared in court earlier this week when prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to allow cameras during Thursday's hearing.

Prosecutors allege that Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.

A grand jury in Chicago indicted him on 16 felony counts, which his attorneys have called “prosecutorial overkill.” Smollett, who is free on bond, maintains his innocence.

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.