Hit and run crash leaves some without power in east Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A hit and run driver leaves some living in east Toledo without power Wednesday night.
The crash happened on East Broadway between Walden Court and St. Louis.
Police say a driver crashed into a pole, leaving wire draped across the street and the pole in pieces.
Police say the driver fled the scene and left the vehicle behind after the crash.
Toledo police blocked off the street so Toledo Edison crews could begin repairs on the broken pole and wires.
Some are still without power Thursday morning.
