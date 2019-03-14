Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin over college bribery case

Actress Lori Loughlin won’t be appearing in any more Hallmark Channel movies.

Hallmark cuts ties with Lori Loughlin
March 14, 2019 at 3:37 PM EST - Updated March 14 at 3:37 PM

Author: Associated Press | Published: 2:57 PM CDT March 14, 2019 | Updated: 2:57 PM CDT March 14, 2019

Hallmark says it is cutting ties with actress Lori Loughlin following her arrest in a sprawling college admissions scam case.

In a statement Thursday, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel says it was "saddened" by the recent allegations.

Hallmark Cards Inc. says it will no longer working with Loughlin and has stopped development of all productions involving her.

Loughlin is a big presence for Hallmark and its Crown Media Family Networks channels that include the flagship Hallmark Channel.

She’s been a longtime star of the channel’s Christmas movies and is also is in its “Garage Sale Mysteries” movies and the series “When Calls the Heart.”

Loughlin’s lawyer Perry Visconti did not immediately reply to an email requesting comment.

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin poses at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin poses at the 2019 "An Unforgettable Evening" in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.