FIRST ALERT DAY for strong, possibly severe afternoon thunderstorms

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A warmer spring feeling morning with a chance of a few passing light morning rain showers will be expected through mid morning.
A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for the risk of strong or possibly severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Temperatures will soar toward 70 degrees with gusty winds to 40 mph expected. The thunderstorm threat will arrive after 4 pm to 9 pm.
The chance of gusty winds, hail and a lower chance of a tornado is possible.
Turning cooler Friday and into the weekend. A chance of afternoon showers on Friday as temperatures fall back into the 40s. Highs will be in the low 40s for the weekend ahead.
A chance of a few isolated showers will be possible on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.