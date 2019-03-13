8-year-old signs letter of intent with Heidelberg University

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A national non-profit that connects sick children with college athletic teams is helping a Tiffin girl fulfill a dream.
Majoli Henkel, 8, has been dealing diabetes her entire life. But softball has been one bright spot in her life, which is why the softball team at Heidelberg University has invited the young girl into their family.
“We’re always looking to make an impact in our community. And I thought if we can make an impact in a little girls life, even that young, why not?” said head softball coach Kelli Williams.
Through the non-profit Team Impact, which connects children with serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, Majoli signed an official letter of intent Wednesday with the team.
The time she has spent already with these young women has been helping Majoli get through rough days.
“You know, we try to build her up, we try to support her and she has that support corner that she needs. And she has a group of girls that she can come to,” said Bailee Faulkner, junior catcher who spearheaded the work with Team Impact.
Majoli even got her own locker in the locker room.
Her mother Mindy Henkel says the connection her daughter is building with the team is something that goes beyond sports.
“With the world today, it’s very important to have role models. And they love her, I get text messages from rhe girls checking up on her and it’s fantastic,” said Mindy.
Now even though on paper Majoli is only officially a part of the team for the next two years, coach Williams said she is such a positive impact on their team, she will be welcome here for years to come.
