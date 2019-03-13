51th Annual PRO Home and Garden Show happening next weekend

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The 51th Annual PRO Home and Garden Show will be happening in downtown Toledo on March, 22 to March, 24 at the Seagate Convention Center.
The show will feature more than a 100 improvement experts in the area that will be showcasing the latest home trends. The landscape area will display the most recent outdoor living ideas, and multiple varieties of plants and flowers will be available for purchase.
Besides making a full bar available for customers, the event will offer cocktail classes presented by Toledo Spirits.
Show goers will also be able to enjoy live music.
Woodwork demonstrations by Toledo’s Chad Stanton, host of “I can do that” web series, will be taking place as well.
Additionally, entry forms to win a complete four-piece stainless steel kitchen appliance or a $2,000 primo gas grill.
Sponsors of the event include WTOL, Cumulus Broadcasting, Dave White Chevrolet, Abco Services, Luck Landscaping and The Blade.
