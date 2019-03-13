Rare ‘bomb cyclone’ likely to hit Colorado. Here’s what that means.

Author: Allison Sylte
Published: 4:37 PM MDT March 12, 2019
Updated: 4:37 PM MDT March 12, 2019
KUSA - Did the phrase “bomb cyclone” get your attention? No, it’s not a term made up just to scare people on the internet.
In fact, it’s an actual scientific phenomenon that is the aftermath of another fun word: “bombogenesis.” The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes this as a “popular term that describes a midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies.”
This creates a bomb cyclone, which is defined as when barometric pressure drops by 24 millibars in 24 hours. What does a pressure drop like this mean?
Basically, the lower the pressure, the stronger the storm, and that spells high winds and heavy snow. A bomb cyclone like this is rare inland, but the combination of the warm air mass that was over Denver and the Arctic one to the north are conditions that could lead to a bomb cyclone Tuesday night.
Right now, Wednesday’s storm will start with rain in the morning before transitioning to snow. In the metro area, the heaviest snow is expected between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Somewhere between 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected in Denver by Thursday afternoon, with higher totals in the northwest mountains, Eastern Plains and southwest corner of the state.
A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Denver until midnight on Thursday. That extends to Thursday at noon on the Eastern Plains.
Wind speeds in the city could exceed 50 miles per hour.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.