OhioMeansJobs hosts job fair in Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Jobs seekers will be able to attend a free OhioMeansJobs event on Friday where they will encouraged to interact with businesses and possible future employers in one place.
Those attending are advised to “dress to impress,” bring their resumes and be prepared to make their best first impression.
The job fair will begin on Friday at 10 a.m at 1301 Monroe Street.
For more information, you can contact OhioMeansJobs Lucas County at 419-213-5627.
