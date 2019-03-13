Ohio EPA discusses Michindoh Aquifer to hundreds of residents

FAYETTE (WTOL) - A heated discussion in Fayette Tuesday as the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency met to discuss the Michindoh Aquifer.
Residents who use the Aquifer crossed state lines to learn more about the potential to drill test wells. Wells that could be used by some suburban communities as a water source if they leave the City of Toledo.
People from Michigan, Indiana and Ohio showed up to defend the Michindoh Aquifer and voice their concerns to the Ohio EPA. Their biggest issue is having some of Toledo's suburbs tap into their water.
“This is our water,” said Susan Catterall, a resident of Steuben County in Indiana. ”They have other options, we don’t have any other options if something happens to our water I have to have my water brought in from many miles away and it’s really going to cost me a lot of money."
”If you want the water move to Williams County or over the aquifer and you’ll have access to it,” said Sherry Fleming, chairperson of Williams County Alliance. ”But it isn’t fair to put our communities at risk.”
Leaders with the Ohio EPA explained that right now, Artesian of Pioneer has submitted one well site proposal for testing of the Michindoh Aquifer near Fayette. That proposal was sent back in November. So far the EPA has reviewed their application, visited the site in December for assessment, but have yet to approve or deny the drilling.
"It is not a done deal even if this one well is sited, " said Heidi Griesmer, spokesperson for the Ohio EPA.Officials say this is the first of several lengthy steps including a general and detailed plan which would require more information, public hearings and approvals.
Current users of the Michindoh Aquifer asked questions of the EPA Tuesday about the potential of water wars, the ability for the aquifer to replenish it’s water, contamination and much more. They feel they have little say in the process.
"This source of water for us is the only economically feasible source of water that we have and so we’re just here watching it all happen as passive participants, " said Sherry Fleming. Some want to speak to the Toledo suburb officials for themselves.
“I think they should come over here and talk to the citizens,” said Susan Catterall. “Quit talking to Ed Kidston and quit talking to the EPA and the DNR. Come over here and talk to us, that’s what they need to do.”
Ohio EPA leaders say they will take comments until Friday on the first well site proposal.
Comments can be mailed to Ohio EPA, Division of Drinking and Ground Waters, Attn: Craig Smith, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049
”Residents’ concerns are important to us and we consider all public comments before we issue permits," said Heidi Griesmer.A decision from the EPA could come as early as Friday.
