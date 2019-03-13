Neighbors saddened, not necessarily surprised after Toledo’s second strangulation death

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo Police are investigating two unsolved homicides; both deaths caused by strangulation.
Neighbors on south Cove Boulevard said they’re saddened a woman’s strangled body was found in their neighborhood. Yet they say they’re not necessarily surprised, due to multiple houses that sit vacant in the area.
On Monday, contractors working for the Lucas County Land Bank began to clean out the garage of a vacant house on south Cove Boulevard in central Toledo. That’s when they stumbled upon a woman’s frozen body beneath a door on the garage’s floor.
"I’m just thinking when I first saw it, ‘damn. I just don’t want it to be someone I know,’” Kerry Adkins said upon watching the news on his TV just a couple doors down from the vacant house.
Adkins has lived in a nearby apartment building on South Cove for nearly a year and a half.
The coroner’s office said the woman was strangled to death. Police have identified her, but are waiting to release her name until they notify family. They say she is a white woman in her forties. Police also say they don’t know when she died. Her frozen body could have rested in the vacant garage for months. Yet she was not reported missing with Toledo Police, according to TPD.
When asked if he feels safe in his neighborhood, Adkins said, “Actually no. But yes, I never had a problem."
Neighbors told WTOL the vacant house was home to squatters six to eight months ago. The Lucas County Land Bank took ownership in September. They said they’ve visited the property to clean up less frequently in the colder weather.
Other houses also sit empty in the neighborhood. Some are set for demolition; others just sit. Yet neighbors say they mind their own business on south Cove Boulevard – not just when their street turns into a crime scene.
"I leave people alone, so I’ve been left alone since I’ve been in the neighborhood, so I don’t really have a personal complaint about anyone or anything here,” Adkins said.
This marks the second strangled body found in Toledo in a week. Last Wednesday, 46-year-old Benjamin Biery was found strangled to death in his home in west Toledo.
Both bodies were found in locations seven minutes apart. Yet police say they have no reason to believe these two strangulation deaths are connected.
They continue to follow leads in both cases. If you have any information in either death, call Crime Stoppers: 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.