Man in prison for shooting at TPD officers indicted on drug charges

“This is just another example of how the Toledo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation work together to keep all Toledoans safe,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral said. “This operation has identified numerous individuals who, through their actions, have victimized and harmed many. The City of Toledo is a safer place with these people behind bars. Those in our community who continue to sell drugs, carry firearms and victimize others should take notice of these arrests. We now hope that the judiciary will impose the harshest of sentences if convictions are realized.”