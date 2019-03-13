Man in prison for shooting at TPD officers indicted on drug charges

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo man currently serving prison time for shooting at Toledo police officers was indicted on drug charges in federal court Wednesday.
Jayvon Wynne, 23, who was charged with shooting at two Toledo police officers in 2017, was charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Officials say in 2015, Wynn possessed a Glock 9-mm pistol and more than five grams of heroin on the same day.
Eight other people, all Toledo residents, were also charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least one kilogram of heroin and 400 grams of fentanyl.
Their names are: Terrance Allen, 25; Nathaniel Barringer, 23; Chad Burkholder, 34; Megan Champion, 40; Ryin Douglas-Reed, 28; Laurie Lehman, 49; Donte Walker, 30, and Russell Watson, 37.
Officials say the conspiracy took place from March 2018 to this month.
“These defendants worked together to sell large amounts of fentanyl, which has killed so many of our neighbors,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said. “We will work with federal agents and police officers to prosecute those who would profit from this drug epidemic.”
“This is just another example of how the Toledo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation work together to keep all Toledoans safe,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral said. “This operation has identified numerous individuals who, through their actions, have victimized and harmed many. The City of Toledo is a safer place with these people behind bars. Those in our community who continue to sell drugs, carry firearms and victimize others should take notice of these arrests. We now hope that the judiciary will impose the harshest of sentences if convictions are realized.”
