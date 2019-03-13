Lucas Co. residents encouraged to participate in tornado drill

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Ohio Severe Weather Awareness Week begins Sunday and Lucas County commissioners are encouraging every resident to practice their tornado preparation on Wednesday when the county participates in the annual statewide tornado drill.
As the warm weather begins to spring on the Midwest, residents should be prepared for thunderstorms, lightning, flooding and tornadoes that can happen this season.
To raise awareness of potentially severe weather conditions, the tornado drill will take place on Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. when outdoor sirens will sound for three minutes. Residents should practice seeking cover at that time.
Questions can be directed to Lucas County Emergency Management Agency at 419-213-6503.
