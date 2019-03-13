Law enforcement is reminding you to hold onto your drink on St. Patrick’s Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - The fourth biggest drinking holiday of the year is less than a week away. And ahead of the festivities, the Lucas County Sheriff is reminding you to hold onto your drink.
“Be so very careful and realize if you purchase a drink, keep it in your hand don’t give it to somebody else and walk away from it and come back to it later,” said Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.
Sheriff Tharp says he cannot remember the last time someone reported to their office that their drink was tampered with. Nevertheless he warns it could happen at anywhere and to anyone.
“If you’re so unsteady on your feet and you know you haven’t had much to drink, that could be a possibility somebody contaminated your drink,” said Sheriff Tharp.
The sheriff is also reminding people to have a designated driver or to use some sort of ride sharing service. If you are planning on being the designated driver, be cautious for those who may be walking on the street and not paying attention to the moving cars.
As always if you see or hear anything suspicious, you’re asked to contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
Copyright 2019 WTOL. All rights reserved.