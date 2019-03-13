LaScola Italian Grill closing

TOLEDO (WTOL) - LaScola Italian Grill announced it is closing after 12 years in Toledo.
On their Facebook page, their restaurant said they are closing due to the retirement of Gus Nicolaidis, who has spent 50 years in his Toledo restaurants including the Oaken Bucket and Nick’s Hungry I in addition to LaScola.
The restaurant goes on to say that Chef Moussa Salloukh will have catering and cooking classes in the near future from his company “Culinary Mavericks.”
LaScola’s last day in business will be March 30. Anyone holding gift cards for the restaurant is encouraged to use them on or before that date.
The restaurant says they have also introduced a new limited menu, which will be limited further as its last day draws closer.
“We encourage friends of the restaurant to join us one last time to enjoy their favorite dishes, wines and cocktails. We’d love to see your family for one last gathering or celebration at LaScola,” the restaurant said on their Facebook page.
