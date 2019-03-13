How do you like them apples? Hard cider crafted locally

“Six, seven years ago, about five gallons in the house, working on it, and it didn’t work out too well, you know, so we let it go. But then, everybody kept saying we should try more hard cider, more hard cider, try to get into it. We were busy pressing our own cider, and finally about a year and a half ago, my youngest son Spencer went to high school with John, Maumee Bay owner’s son, and they talked about it and I said, ‘OK, let’s try it,'" Jeff MacQueen said.