How do you like them apples? Hard cider crafted locally

HOLLAND, OH (WTOL) - If shopping local, or better yet, drinking local is a cause you believe in, a new Toledo collaboration could be just for you.
Maumee Bay Brewing has teamed up with MacQueen Orchards, as two family businesses finding a new way for you to get a daily serving of fruits.
David Swade happened to be at the orchard store Tuesday and had heard about the collaboration. He has been going there since he was little and is excited to take his love of MacQueen’s into adulthood.
“You can’t beat the quality here. It’s a local staple. Everybody knows about it. I’ve been coming here since, my dad and my mom probably brought me here when I was about three years old so it’s kind of like a tradition growing up coming here every single year," he said.
At MacQueen Orchards, we know, in this family business, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
The MacQueens have been in business since the 1930s, and fourth generation son Spencer MacQueen came up with an idea to collaborate with his former schoolmate. Dad Jeff, wasn't sure at first, but was optimistic about having a new way to use their ever growing supply.
“Six, seven years ago, about five gallons in the house, working on it, and it didn’t work out too well, you know, so we let it go. But then, everybody kept saying we should try more hard cider, more hard cider, try to get into it. We were busy pressing our own cider, and finally about a year and a half ago, my youngest son Spencer went to high school with John, Maumee Bay owner’s son, and they talked about it and I said, ‘OK, let’s try it,'" Jeff MacQueen said.
According to Jeff, the team has been working on the product for about a year and a half.
The folks at Maumee Bay Brewing are thrilled to work together on this. As part of their mission, using local ingredients is key to what craft beer is all about. They themselves grow their own hops onsite.
“We could’ve very easily gone out and purchased commercial apple juice in bulk from wholesalers, but going to the MacQueens, they’re apple experts, they’re apple breeding experts, it’s a family tradition, many many years. Their cider is pretty famous around here in the cider form, so it only made sense that they came to us as a product that we could use as a base ingredient," Maumee Bay Brewing Brewmaster Craig Kerr said.
Right now, they’ve perfected the cider recipe. It uses three different apples for each batch: some tart, some sweet, and some bitter to regulate the dry taste they’re looking for.
That also means each batch might taste a little different.
“That’s what makes it neat. Every time they send us a different batch, it’s freshly squeezed cider that comes to us, so it’s a fresher product. It’s always going to be good, obviously, but there will be some variability. It’s a little different than what most people do with a more commercial product, this is more like a homemade product. It’s a craft product,” Kerr said.
According to Kerr, they had roughly 15 to 20 test batches before they got the cider ready for market.
He describes it as very easy drinking and lower in alcohol.
“It’s the kind of thing that in the summertime you’re going to find very refreshing, not very filling,” Kerr said.
The team is also considering the addition of more flavors with other local fruits come summertime.
You can try it now at the main brewery at 27 Broadway St .and various other local bars.
It’s made across the street at 28 Broadway, and if you want to take some home, and see if the cider is the apple of your eye, Maumee Bay plans to start producing 16 ounce cans next month to be sold at Kroger.
