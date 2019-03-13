Holocaust survivor speaks at Perrysburg Junior High

PERRYSBURG (WTOL) - Irene Butter was only 12 years old when the Holocaust began, but she remembers it very well.
“Evil, dehumanization of people, deprivation of all the basic human necessities” said Irene, describing what the Holocaust was like. Irene was sent to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in February of 1944.
There she made contact with Anne Frank, who was in an adjacent section of the camp. Irene made it out during in an exchange transport, but still lost her father at only 14-years old, the same age as many of the students she spoke to this afternoon at Perrysburg Junior High.
“You might think it’s ancient history because it happened so long ago but unfortunately we see echo’s of the holocaust today,” said Butter.
Even though the holocaust happened more than 70 years ago, the school says many of the students are very interested in in and were looking forward to the presentation.
“I was excited I know that the survivors are dwindling,” said one student.
“You read about it but it’s not the same as when you hear the emotion from people and what they say” said another student And Irene’s message of unity resonated with the students. “It doesn’t matter what color, what age, what gender, what ethnicity, we’re all the same. And if we allow ourselves to meet other people, then we will find out that our differences are far smaller than what we have in common” said Butter.
