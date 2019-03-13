Go 419 Weekend Rundown: Week of March 14

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Need help planning your weekend? Take a look at this long list full of fun activities in the 419 that you can participate in.
Here’s a look at the rest of your weekend!
Thursday, March 14
Thursday | Chef’s Table Dinner: Jiggs Dinner | Brim House
Enjoy Chef Aaron Lawson’s modern take on a Jiggs Dinner. Includes eight courses paired with eight Irish whiskey cocktails.
- $85, all-inclusive.
- Only 26 seats are available, so act fast!
Thursday | Run for Pi & Four Furlong Kids Race | Second Sole | 6:28 p.m.
A π Day Race for Nerds and Pi(e) lovers! Nerdy attire is encouraged.
- Race day registration opens at 5 p.m.
- Kids race starts at 6:06 p.m.
- 3.14 mile race starts at 2π (6:28 p.m.)
- LOCATION: Registration, start and finish are at the Second Sole store.
- COURSE: An accurately measured 3.1415926535897932384626433832795028841971693993751058209749 mile course.
- KIDS RACE COURSE: An accurately measured four furlong course (0.5 mile).
Thursday - Sunday | Zenobia Shriners Circus | SeaGate Center
Presenting their 68th annual Zenobia Shriners Circus for the enjoyment of all northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. This year the circus returns to Toledo to once again provide an array of breathtaking acts for your enjoyment. As the lights dim, close your program, sit back in your seat and witness the excitement of these fantastic acts.
- Thursday at 6:30 p.m. - Opening Night - All seats $10 except VIP
- Friday at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. - WTOL© Night - All seats $10 except VIP
- Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Friday, March 15
Friday | See. Think. Drink | Toledo Museum of Art | 6:30 p.m.
This workshop will combine conversation, observation, and sketching exercises to lead participants on a fun and enriching exploration of the museum through drawing.
- Participants will receive one drink voucher for beer.
- Must be 21 years of age or older to participate and have valid ID available the night of the workshop.
- Tickets are $20 members and $25 non-members.
Friday and Saturday | Pink Out the Rink Weekend | Toledo Walleye
The Walleye will host a special weekend to raise awareness about breast cancer. The team will skate on pink ice for Friday and Saturday. Select game-used jerseys will be sold during the game with proceeds benefiting Komen of NW Ohio.
- Friday Game at 7:15 p.m. with post-game party with the players
- Saturday Game at 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 16
Saturday | Public Ghost Hunt | Paranormal Toledo | 8 p.m.
Grab your K2 meters, recorders, and cameras! The Collingwood Arts Center is hosting its first official public ghost hunt of 2019.
This event is great for both the solo-professional, and the curious tag-a-long. Before the hunt, each group is given a detailed tour of the building to build familiarity and point out activity hot-spots. Afterwards, you are free to hunt on your own or sit with a member of Paranormal Toledo as they conduct their own investigation until 1 a.m.
Saturday | Maple Sugaring Festival | Olander Park | 11 a.m.
Discover all things maple at this fun, free, family event at Olander Park. Explore the history and mystery of maple syrup.
- Check out how they tapped their maple tree, help with the boil-down and find out about Native American and pioneer extraction techniques!
- Listen to a sweet story, make a craft and play a game or two.
- Shop at the market!
- CAN’T MISS EVENT: Pancake cook-off featuring local chefs - Noon until 2 p.m.
Saturday | Mobile Meals Chili Cook-Off | Stranahan Great Hall | 12 p.m.
Join WTOL anchor and reporter Amanda Fay for the 27th Annual Mobile Meals’ Great Chili Cook-Off. Teams will be competing for the title of Best Chili in Northwest Ohio via the Judge’s and People’s Choice Awards. Those attending will vote for the People’s Choice winner, while the Judge’s category is selected from food experts in our region.
All money raised support the Mobile Meals’ Home-Delivered Meal Program which serves over 600 clients per day.
- Come taste a variety of chili recipes, from Hot & Spicy to Sweet & Tangy.
- The Chili Cook-Off is FREE to attend!
- You’re encouraged to vote for your favorite chili with your dollars.
- Competition categories include Corporate, Amateur, Restaurant, and Media.
- Other activities include music with a DJ, face-painting, and concessions.
Saturday | Pick a Purse & Beyond | First United Methodist Church | Bowling Green | 11:30 a.m.
Join the Red Shoe Society of BG and Beyond and ACT BG for a fun-filled luncheon and raffle filled with handbags, accessorizes, and more.
- $15 admission includes lunch and six raffle tickets.
- Additional raffle tickets will be available at the door and throughout the event.
Sunday, March 17
Sunday | St. Patrick’s Day Hike and Treasure Hunt | Providence Metropark | 1 p.m.
Hooray! Spring is upon us. Celebrate with a nature walk along the canal towpath to Lock 44.
- Upon reaching Lock 44 kids will enjoy a treasure hunt as they search for gold coins which can be exchanged inside the Heritage Center for a prize.
- Cap off the afternoon with a visit to the Isaac Ludwig Mill to sip some St. Patrick’s Day punch and see how Metropark millers are gearing up for the 2019 grist milling season.
- Fee: $3, Reservations, Code 104404601
- Register online and only register children
