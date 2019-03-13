Go 419 Guide to St. Patrick’s Day

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day but not sure where to go? Find something in this list of things going on in the 419 for St. Patty’s Day!
FRIDAY:
· Friday | Mutz Shamrockin’ Shuffle Party | Maumee Bay Brewing Co.
o Follow the rainbow... across Swan Creek ... The luck of the Irish strikes at Mutz on Friday, March 15!
o Mutz is hosting this year’s Pre-Shamrockin’ Shuffle Party! ☘️ AND Post-Race Specials!
o Runners of the Shamerockin’ Shuffle we’ve got you covered!
§ Easy, FREE parking
§ Pre-race meet up spot
§ Easy/short walk to the start line
o And of course post-race drink and food specials!
o PLUS, the course route goes right past Oliver House, so those who aren’t running can hang out there and cheer on runners and then link back up with your fellow leprechauns see after the run!
· Friday | Blarney Shamrockin’ Shuffle 3-Miler Run/Walk | 8 p.m.
o Celebrating St. Paddy’s Day on Friday night - so come dressed in as much green as you can find and be ready to be part of Shamrockin' Toledo.
o This is a 21 and over event, and all finishers receive a custom medal.
o On Friday evening at 8pm, the Blarney Irish Pub is hosting our annual 3 mile Green Party “Shuffle.”
o Come to run or walk, but come to glow and have fun. When you’re done, join the ongoing celebration inside downtown Toledo’s Blarney Irish Pub party tent.
§ A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Fire Fighters MD Foundation.
· Friday - Sunday | The Blarney Irish Pub Tent Entertainment
o Saturday
§ THE GREATEST THROWBACK PARTY BAND, EVER!!
o Join Zack Attack for a night of dancing, singing, and rocking to your favorite beats!
o Ohio's highest-energy live band brings tight vocals, thumping beats, rocking guitars, sick synths and more antics than the Animaniacs to EVERY show.
SATURDAY:
· Saturday | Holy Toledo Tavern
o Pop in for a pint and a bite. Try the Irish beer cheddar soup, corned beef sliders, or cottage pie and then finish it off with an Irish Whisky or one of our 20 beers on tap.
§ Saturday, March 16: Doors open at 11:00 a.m.
§ NO cover charge
o Entertainment
§ Caveman and Ryan: 1 to 4 p.m.
§ Katie's Randy Cat: 7 to 10 p.m.
· Saturday - Sunday | Shawn’s Irish Tavern
o We will be celebrating St. Patrick’s day starting Saturday. We will be selling Jiggs dinners. There will be beer and shot specials also.
o Entertainment for the weekend: Saturday: Joe Woods Trio 8:30p-11:30p
o Sunday Entertainment
§ Jeff Stewart & Bob Stevens 3 – 6 p.m.
§ Black Swamp Pipes & Drums 7 p.m.
§ Johnny Rodriguez 8:30 p.m.
SUNDAY:
· Sunday | St. Patrick’s Day at The Attic on Adams | 12pm-2:00am
o REAL GREEN BEER IS LOCAL BEER!
o Green for the Economy! Green for the Environment! Green for You!
o Enjoy an array of Toledo beers on Draft!
§ Irish Drink Specials
o Jiggs Dinner and Vegan Shepherd’s Pie all day long!
· Sunday | Jamo’s Pub Toledo
o Let the shenanigans commence
o Open @ 10am with FREE Breakfast
o Huge Heated Beer Tent
o Awesome Entertainment line up!
o West Toledo’s Biggest St Patrick’s Day party!
